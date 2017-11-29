Motor Trend Awards released for 2018

Motor Trend magazine put out its awards Monday.

“Our 2018 Car of the Year award goes to the Alfa Romeo Giulia, and our 2018 Truck of the Year award goes to the Ford F-150 and our 2018 SUV of the Year award goes to the Honda CR-V,” said Editor-In-Chief Edward Loh.

The Alfa Romeo may seem a bit high end for Car of the Year, but the award is about value and not price.

“The Alfa Romeo is the vehicle that best met our awards six key criteria,” said Loh. “It is a very safe vehicle. It’s an IIHS top safety pick. It’s extraordinarily efficient. It has a turbocharged two liter gas engine. It is really, really fun to drive. It’s a beautiful vehicle inside

and out, with that sexy Italian styling. It also is a surprisingly good value for the sort of premium sport sedan segment.”

The Truck of the Year is a familiar winner.

“Ford has been a sales leader when it comes to pickup trucks,” said Loh. “They’re going on 40 years of being the best selling vehicle in America. The F-150 has been updated. It has some tremendous new safety and technology features on board. It’s got a range of new power trains. It’s got a 3.3 Liter V6 on the base end all the way up to a 5 Liter V8 and a fantastic desert running, rock crawling, F-150 Raptor that has been the talk of 10-year-olds to 60-year-olds. It’s an amazing truck.”

The Honda CR-V is the SUV of the Year because it gets all the bases covered economically.

“It really does present the best package in an SUV,” said Loh. “It’s got two rows, room for five passengers, a ton of cargo space, whether you fold the seats down or not, very fuel efficient, 190 horsepower, turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and it’s actually surprisingly fun to drive.”

If you’re going to buy a new vehicle, research is key.

“We really have looked at all the vehicles that are coming new to your dealerships for 2018,” Loh said. “We tested over 25 different SUVs, 26 different cars, a whole bunch of different trucks. We strapped gear to them, we have all of their numbers, we weighed them and then we drove everything. We have everything you want to know if you’re in the market for a new vehicle.”

Information can be found in the January 2018 issue of Motor Trend magazine on newsstands soon and at motortrendawards.com or on Facebook.