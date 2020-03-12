Motorcycle rider dies after crash with Wichita school bus
Wichita police say a man died after his motorcycle crashed into a school bus.
Police spokesman Charley Davidson says 22-year-old Tyler Bins died Wednesday afternoon after being pinned under the bus.
A 49-year-old man who was riding a different motorcycle with Bins was seriously injured.
Davidson says the men collided with the bus after it entered an intersection. He says speed was believed to be a factor in the crash.
One of four students on the bus for McLean Magnet Elementary school suffered minor injuries.