Motorcycle rider dies after crash with Wichita school bus

Mar 12, 2020 @ 4:30pm

Wichita police say a man died after his motorcycle crashed into a school bus.

Police spokesman Charley Davidson says 22-year-old Tyler Bins died Wednesday afternoon after being pinned under the bus.

A 49-year-old man who was riding a different motorcycle with Bins was seriously injured.

Davidson says the men collided with the bus after it entered an intersection. He says speed was believed to be a factor in the crash.

One of four students on the bus for McLean Magnet Elementary school suffered minor injuries.

