Motorcyclist injured in crash on I-70/US 75 interchange

A Wednesday morning crash left a motorcycle rider seriously injured.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Steven LaRow says the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Interstate 70 and US Highway 75 interchange.

The motorcycle was taking the ramp from westbound I-70 and failed to negotiate the curve as he headed toward North US 75. The 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle left the roadway and overturned.

The motorcycle came to rest approximately 50 feet to the left of the road.

LaRow says the driver suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Stormont-Vail Hospital.

An accident report identifies the driver as 59-year-old David R. Walter, of Topeka.

He was wearing a helmet, says LaRow.

Authorities closed the ramp for more than 30 minutes after the crash.

LaRow says it wasn’t immediately clear why the rider was unable to negotiate the curve. The crash is still under investigation.