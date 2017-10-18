WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


65°F
Clear
Feels Like 65°
Winds South 17 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear77°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear80°
56°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy76°
65°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm72°
46°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear68°
48°

Motorcyclist injured in crash on I-70/US 75 interchange

by on October 18, 2017 at 10:46 AM (21 mins ago)

A Wednesday morning crash left a motorcycle rider seriously injured.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Steven LaRow says the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Interstate 70 and US Highway 75 interchange.

The motorcycle was taking the ramp from westbound I-70 and failed to negotiate the curve as he headed toward North US 75. The 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle left the roadway and overturned.

The motorcycle came to rest approximately 50 feet to the left of the road. 

LaRow says the driver suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Stormont-Vail Hospital.

An accident report identifies the driver as 59-year-old David R. Walter, of Topeka.

He was wearing a helmet, says LaRow.

Authorities closed the ramp for more than 30 minutes after the crash.

LaRow says it wasn’t immediately clear why the rider was unable to negotiate the curve. The crash is still under investigation.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle