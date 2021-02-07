Mountaineers Hold Off Jayhawks
In a ranked matchup between Big 12 foes, No. 23 Kansas fell to No. 17 West Virginia, 91-79, inside WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va., on Saturday.
Kansas (12-7, 6-5 Big 12) had a tough time finding its rhythm early, while West Virginia pulled ahead to a 12-2 lead in the opening minutes.
The Jayhawks fought back to bring the score to within four points with 6:14 remaining in the first half, before the Mountaineers brought their lead back to double digits before the break as Kansas trailed 44-34 going into halftime.
Right out of the break, Kansas went on a 9-0 to help them get back into the game, as they would even the score at 47-47 just over two minutes into the second half.
The Jayhawks and Mountaineers battled back-and-forth throughout the second half, before the Mountaineers brought their lead back to double digits midway through the second half.
Kansas was led by five players in double figures in scoring, including Marcus Garrett (18), David McCormack (17), Jalen Wilson (16), Ochai Agbaji (13) and Christian Braun (11). Kansas falls to 2-1 on the season when having five players score in double figures.
As a team, Kansas shot 45% (29-of-64) from the floor, while outrebounding West Virginia, 36-34. The Mountaineers shot 50% (32-of-64) from the field in the game.