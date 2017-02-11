Mountaineers Run Away from Wildcats in Second Half

No. 13/14 West Virginia used the momentum of an early second-half technical by head coach Bob Huggins to take control in a tightly-contested game en route to an 85-66 win on Saturday afternoon before a sold-out crowd of 14,000 at the WVU Coliseum.

The Wildcats (16-9, 5-7 Big 12) played without starter and senior D.J. Johnson, who missed the game due to sprained ankle that occurred in Monday’s game against Kansas. It marked the first time that Johnson did not play in a game since the South Carolina State game on Nov. 29, 2015, snapping a streak of 51 consecutive appearances.

With K-State leading 37-36 with 18:37 to play in the second half, Huggins was whistled for a technical foul on a disputed foul call, allowing sophomore Kamau Stokes to hit a pair of free throws. Trailing 39-36, West Virginia used the emotions of the moment to get back-to-back dunks from sophomore Esa Ahmad and freshman Sagaba Konate and ignite a 12-1 run to take a 48-40 lead with 14:14 to play.

The Wildcats would close to within 50-44 on a layup by senior reserve Austin Budke with 13:03 remaining, however, seven straight points ended any hopes of a comeback as the Mountaineers extended the lead to double figures, which they held for the rest of the game.

West Virginia (20-5, 8-4 Big 12) connected on 50 percent (32-of-64) from the field, including 58.8 percent (20-of-34) in the second half, and converted on 81 percent (17-of-21) from the free throw line. The Mountaineers forced 19 Wildcat turnovers, scoring 25 points off those miscues, and posted an opponent-high 50 points in the paint.

K-State shot a season-low 34.8 percent (16-of-46) from the field, including 33.3 percent (7-of-21) from 3-point range, and didn’t take advantage of some other opportunities. The Wildcats could only muster 9 points off of 18 Mountaineer turnovers and went just 67.5 percent (27-of-40) from the free throw line.

Senior guard Wesley Iwundu paced five Wildcats in double figures with a team-high 14 points and 8 rebounds, while sophomore guard Kamau Stokes registered double digits for the 15th consecutive game with 12 points. Reserve freshman guard Brian Patrick scored a season-high 11 points on perfect 4-of-4 shooting, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range, while sophomore guard Barry Brown and freshman guard Xavier Sneed added 10 points each.

Junior guard Jevon Carter led a balanced West Virginia scoring attack with a game-high 19 points on 6-of-11 field goals to go with a game-tying 9 rebounds, while sophomore guard Esa Ahmad added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting. In all, 12 different Mountaineers scored points, including 11 with at least one made field goal.