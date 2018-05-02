Moustakas and Junis Earn Player of the Month Awards

The Kansas City Royals announced today that third baseman Mike Moustakas and right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis have been named Royals Player and Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for the month of March/April. The awards are determined by a local media vote.

Moustakas hit .302/.336/.578 (35-for-116) with eight home runs and 19 RBI, including a 14-game hitting streak from April 8-22, one shy of his career high (2011) and still the second-longest streak in the Majors this season. He ranked among the American League leaders in hits (fourth) and home runs (tied for sixth). His eight HR were most by a Royal in April sinceCarlos Beltran in 2004. His most recent HR came on Friday vs. the White Sox and was the 127th of his career, matching Eric Hosmer andBilly Butler for eighth most in Royals history. Moustakas ended the month with a HR in each of the last six series, the longest streak in the Majors since Aaron Judge homered in six straight series in September 2017. This is Moose’s fourth career Royals Player of the Month award, and first since April 2017.

Junis went 3-2 with a 3.34 ERA (12 ER in 32.1 IP) and a .181 opponents’ average (21-for-116) in five starts, including a streak of 16.0 consecutive scoreless innings to begin the season, the fourth-longest season-opening scoreless streak in Royals history, trailing only Zack Greinke(24.0 IP in 2009), Wade Davis (22.0 IP in 2015) and Danny Jackson (18.0 IP in 1985). He matched a career high with 8.0 innings in his April 20 start in Detroit, a 3-2 win. He led Royals starters in wins and ERA, and ranked seventh among American League pitchers in opponents’ average. This is Junis’ second Royals Pitcher of the Month Award, after earning the honors in August 2017.