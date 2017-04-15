Moustakas’ Late Homer Lifts Royals To Third Straight Win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Moustakas hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning Saturday night, lifting the Kansas City Royals over the Los Angeles Angels 3-2.

Moustakas connected off Jose Alvarez (0-1) for his fifth home run this season.

Los Angeles had tied the score in the seventh when Cameron Maybin led off with a single against Mike Minor, Martin Maldonado walked with one out and Ben Revere hit a two-out single against Joakim Soria (1-0), who threw 38 pitches over 1 2/3 innings while striking out four.

Royals starter Nathan Karns allowed Albert Pujols’ RBI grounder in the first and four hits over six innings. Karns escaped a bases-loaded jam when Andrelton Simmons lined out to Alex Gordon on the left-field warning track on his final pitch.

Kansas City starters Jason Vargas, Danny Duffy and Karns have allowed two runs over 20 2/3 innings for a 0.87 ERA.

Kelvin Herrera pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

Eric Hosmer hit an RBI single in a 33-pitch bottom of the first and Brandon Moss homered in the fourth against Matt Shoemaker, who gave up two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings while striking out seven.

