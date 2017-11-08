Moustakas Named Comeback Player of the Year

Major League Baseball announced this evening that Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas has been tabbed the American League Comeback Player of the Year during the Players Choice Awards show on MLB Network. This marks the second award for Moustakas, who was also named AL Comeback Player of the Year by The Sporting News last month.

Moustakas, 29, enjoyed a career year after being limited to just 27 games in 2016 due to a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament). In 2017, he slugged a career-best 38 home runs to set the franchise’s single-season record, passing Steve Balboni’s 36 homers in 1985. Moustakas’ home run total also tied for fifth in the American League and eighth in the Majors. He also set career-bests in runs scored (75), RBI (85), slugging percentage (.521) and total bases (289). He was named an All-Star for the second time in his career, winning the MLB Esurance Final Vote, while he also became the third Royal to participate in the Home Run Derby, joining Bo Jackson (1989) and Danny Tartabull (1991).

Moose hit 25 of his 38 home runs before the All-Star break, which also set a club record, passing Jermaine Dye’s 22 roundtrippers in the first half in 2000. Of his 38 home runs, 17 of them either tied the score or gave the Royals the lead, including his second career walk-off homer on June 6 off Houston’s Ken Giles in a 9-7 come-from-behind win. He led the team with 13 game-winning RBI and was second with 19 go-ahead RBI this season.

The Players Choice Awards benefit the Major League Baseball Players Trust, the charitable foundation created and run by the players themselves. 2017 Players Choice Award winners in all categories will designate charities to receive grants totaling $260,000 from the Players Trust. The Players Trust raises funds and attention for issues affecting the needy and promotes community involvement, contributing more than $4 million to charities around the world.