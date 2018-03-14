Move of Legislative Post Audit to Treasurer’s office faces opposition in committee

A bill hearing was held on Wednesday in the House Appropriations Committee on proposed legislation to move the functions of Legislative Post Audit into the Kansas State Treasurer’s office. As you might imagine, several legislators had concerns about that idea.

“I have served on the Legislative Post Audit committee in excess of 12 years,” said Democrat Tom Burroughs. “I think it’s even longer than that. I would like to bring to the committee’s attention that our Legislative Post Audit has been recognized nationally back-to-back years for the work that they do in reference to compliance in financial audits that have been requested by the Legislature, as well as by administration. We have a responsibility as members of the

Legislative Post Audit to listen to those issues that come forward and take a direction by a collective vote of the Legislative Post Audit committee.”

Burroughs even suggested that the makeup of the committee could be changed to create an even balance between parties and chambers if that would make it simpler, but that moving the functions was not a good idea.

“Our Legislative Post Audit is second to none in the nation,” said Burroughs. “Here we are looking at a new director for our Post Audit. This concerns me moving forward, that we may be trying to send a message that we don’t trust our Post Audit committee to do truthful, straightforward work that has been asked by the legislative body. We are the responsible body, each one of us as legislative colleagues.”

Republican Clay Aurand agreed with Burroughs and added another dimension to the argument.

“To me, the biggest concern I had when I looked at this was the possible politicalization of it,” said Aurand. “I want an auditor in Post Audit who I don’t know who he’s voting for for President. When you move anything to an executive, where people are voting, you’re going to get a Democrat or a Republican Treasurer and I’m thinking the audits are going to be different.”

Aurand wants to be sure that the audits are not skewed by where a Treasurer might want to serve next.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed this,” said Aurand. “There’s a lot of ambitious people in this town. The audit function is a place we don’t want ambitious people in terms of election.”

The last two elected State Treasurers, Republicans Lynn Jenkins and Ron Estes have both gone on to serve in Congress. The one appointed between them, Democrat Dennis McKinney ran for the nomination for the 4th District Congressional seat in 2017, but lost to James Thompson.