Moving Company Hit With Fine

A Wichita moving company has been fined almost $120,000 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
A $119,197 default judgment was entered against the moving company and its president for engaging in deceptive acts.
It was alleged that the company, Get a Move On, and its president, Eric Kimler, moved a consumer from Kansas to Georgia when the business was not authorized for the interstate transport of household goods.
It was also alleged the defendants failed to provide the consumer with proper documents, attempted to charge the consumer additional costs to file an insurance claim for damages, falsely advertised on its website that it was authorized to make interstate moves, and had an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau when it actually had an F rating.
The court ordered the defendants to pay the consumer $38,000 in restitution, $80,000.00 in civil penalties, plus court costs and investigation expenses.
The matter was brought by the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Sedgwick County District Attorney.