Muggy today, storms tonight

We’ll see a cold front come through tonight that will give us a chance of rain but cool things down for Wednesday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Warm and muggy, with a few thunderstorms developing at mid-day. It will be breezy, with a high at 92.

Tonight: Widespread thunderstorms are likely tonight, with a low at 65.

Wednesday: Much cooler, with a high at 80.

Thursday: Scattered storms early, with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 92. South wind 13 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 63.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 81.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 90.