Mulligan says proposed amendment does separate adequacy and equity, but he doesn’t know if it would stop litigation cycle

A professor of law at the University of Kansas says that the amendment that has left the House Judiciary Committee and is now sitting awating floor debate is designed to continue to provide court redress for equity questions in school funding, but to remove that option as it pertains to adequacy.

“This proposed amendment would take away the court’s power only as to adequacy, the total amount,” said Lumen “Lou” Mulligan Director of the Shook, Hardy & Bacon Center for Excellence in Advocacy at the University of Kansas.

“The amendment, as drafted, would still empower the Kansas Supreme Court and the entire Kansas court system to address these issues of equitable funding or fairness between the different schools.”

The goal of the amendment is to separate equity from adequacy from a legal point of view.

“Nothing is perfectly in one category or another,” said Mulligan. “With enough time and enough incentive, I could argue lots of things we might have called adequacy under the context of equity.”

Mulligan then gave a hypothetical scenario.

“Let’s say we pass this amendment and ten years from now all the urban schools had an increase in funding and all the rural schools had a decrease,” said Mulligan. “Lawyers for the rural schools could ask for more money and of course, what that would mean would ultimately be the same sort of requirement of tax increases that we have today, because it would be very unlikely that the same Legislature would decrease funding from those urban districts. Probably, we’d want to raise all ships.”

So, Mulligan isn’t sure if this language would completely solve the cycle of litigation.