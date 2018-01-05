Multi-hour standoff ends in Topeka with two dead

Two people are dead and a third was checked out by medical personnel as a standoff that lasted more than half a day came to an end.

Topeka police responded to a report of a possible gunshot heard in townhomes in the 3500 Blk SE 7th on Thursday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. The caller reported hearing what was possibly a gunshot and then a female yelling.

Officers arrived and were able to observe an individual down inside but were unable to gain entry or to determine the extent of the individuals injuries due gunshots being fired from inside the residence toward responding officers.

TPD, Shawnee Sheriff, Shawnee County Park Police, Lawrence Police and Kansas Highway Patrol and other Law Enforcement Agencies came into the area and set a perimeter. TPD Crisis Negotiators and Response Team were called in to stabilize the incident.

Neighboring affected residences were evacuated and the Red Cross was called to assist residents and first responders.

A female from inside the residence was able to exit safely through a second story window to first responders and taken to be checked by medical personnel for any reactions with chemical agents introduced into the residence around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

First responders entered the residence and located a deceased male subject inside. A deceased female subject was also located inside the residence.

The male victim has been identified as 33-year-old Juan Lucio of Topeka. The female has not been identified yet. The investigation continues.