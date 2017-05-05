WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


69°F
Clear
Feels Like 69°
Winds Variable 6 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear74°
49°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear80°
49°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear80°
57°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy85°
61°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear85°
62°

Multi-state crime suspect indicted for murder in Mississippi

by on May 5, 2017 at 6:58 AM (6 hours ago)

A grand jury has indicted a man accused of leaving a trail of dead and wounded people and stolen cars in Mississippi, New Mexico and Kansas.

District Attorney Michael Guest says grand jurors in Rankin County, Mississippi, indicted Alex Deaton Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, auto theft, and drive-by shooting.

He’s accused of strangling his girlfriend, stealing her car, and shooting a jogger in February.

He’s also suspected in the killing of a woman cleaning a church in Neshoba County, Mississippi.

From there, he allegedly drove to New Mexico, carjacked a couple, fled to Kansas and shot a convenience store clerk.

Deaton awaits a June 3 preliminary hearing in Pratt, Kansas, where he’s expected to be tried first on charges of attempted murder, theft, robbery and fleeing police.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.