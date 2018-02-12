WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


37°F
Clear
Feels Like 28°
Winds East 15 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy38°
23°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy51°
37°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy66°
44°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Mostly Cloudy58°
16°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy35°
23°

Multi-state crime suspect now to face Mississippi charges

by on February 12, 2018 at 3:24 PM (55 mins ago)

A man convicted in Kansas now faces trial in Mississippi over a series of shootings and killings.

Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest said Monday that authorities have returned Alex Deaton to Mississippi and aim for a summer trial on murder, drive-by shooting and motor vehicle theft indictments.

Deaton is accused of strangling his girlfriend, stealing her SUV, and shooting a jogger in 2017.  He’s also indicted for killing a woman near Philadelphia, Mississippi.  Police say Deaton then carjacked a New Mexico couple, fled to Kansas, shot a store clerk and stole the clerk’s car.

Deaton pleaded guilty in July in Kansas to attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.  He was sentenced there in October to nearly 13 years in prison.

He faces a possible life sentence if convicted in Mississippi.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.