WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


48°F
Clear
Feels Like 48°
Winds ESE 4 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear74°
50°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear77°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear78°
55°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy76°
62°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm75°
49°

Multi-state crime suspect sentenced for shooting in Kansas

by on October 17, 2017 at 7:50 AM (35 mins ago)

A man suspected of killing or wounding people in Mississippi, New Mexico and Kansas has been sentenced in Kansas.

Local media reports Alex Deaton was sentenced Monday to nearly 13 years in prison and $4,000 in restitution for shooting a Pratt convenience store clerk in March.

Deaton pleaded guilty in July to attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

He’s charged in Brandon, Mississippi, with first-degree murder, auto theft, and drive-by shooting. He’s accused of strangling his girlfriend, stealing her car, and shooting a jogger in February.

He’s also suspected of killing a woman near Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Police say Deaton then carjacked a New Mexico couple before fleeing to Kansas and shooting the clerk.

Pratt County District Attorney Tracey Beverlin says she doesn’t know when Deaton will go to Mississippi.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.