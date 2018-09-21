Multiple competitive races will have an effect on each other, political scientist says

Do competitive races for Congress help get people out in the governor’s race, or is it the other way around?

Washburn political scientist Bob Beatty believes there is an impact.

“There’s some feedback between the races,” Beatty said. “When we’re talking the 2nd District and the governor’s race, I think having Laura Kelly on the ballot for Paul Davis and Kobach on the ballot both for Davis and Watkins is going to have an effect.”

Turnout is vital in the 2nd District race in particular.

“One of the problems for Davis in 2014 was he really didn’t excite the Democratic base,” said Beatty. “He did not get exceptionally strong turnout among Democrats. Having Laura Kelly on the governor’s ballot. The idea was that might inspire some higher than average Democratic female turnout and having Kobach on the ballot, at least the idea for Democrats, is that might bring out some more Democrats that don’t like Kobach.”

Many voters haven’t tuned in to the race yet.

“Strong Party identifiers aren’t really paying that much attention, to be honest,” said Beatty. “They know who they’re going to vote for. The battle in this general election is over the unaffiliated and the weak party identifiers. However, the key there is weak. These are people who don’t pay a lot of attention to politics in general. Those people are not going to be paying attention to these races until a few weeks, at best, before election day.”

We’re still more than six weeks away from the general election. It’s November 6.