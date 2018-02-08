WIBW News Now!

Multiple robberies solved with one arrest Thursday in Topeka

by on February 8, 2018 at 1:26 PM (2 hours ago)

A serial robber was caught and booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections on six counts of aggravated robbery in relation to multiple aggravated business robberies over the last several months.

This arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation that led to the identification of the suspect.

According to a release from Topeka Police, the robberies occurred at:

July 6, 2017- Murphy’s Express (1531 SW Wanamaker)
July 18, 2017- Murphy’s Express (1531 SW Wanamaker)
September 9, 2017- Kwik Shop (5700 SW 21st)
November 5, 2017- Kwik Shop (5700 SW 21st)
November 21, 2017- McDonalds’s (1640 SW Wanamaker)
January 8, 2018- China Express (514 SW 10th)

Since the suspect is a juvenile, his name is not being released.