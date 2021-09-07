      Weather Alert

Multiple Water Main Breaks Cause Traffic Disruptions

Sep 7, 2021 @ 7:39am

333 S. Kansas Ave – 300 block of S Kansas Ave is reduced to one lane each direction with traffic moved into the northbound lanes due to a large water main break. Extensive pavement damage may extend the closure time frame, expect this to remain in place for 1 month.

SE 6th Ave & SE Golden Ave – The southbound left turn on Golden to turn east onto 6th is closed. Repairs will take the standard 2-3 weeks.

SW 7th St & SW Harrison St – Far right lane of southbound Harrison is closed in the mid 700 block extending thru the intersection of 7th & Harrison. At this intersection, westbound 7th St is completely closed. Eastbound still has access. Standard 2-3 week repair time.

SE 10th & SE Bellview – At the intersection, southbound Bellview is closed and a yield to northbound traffic has been set up. Standard 2-3 week repair time.

SW Washburn Ave & SW Huntoon St – South side of Huntoon at the intersection, right lane is closed and traffic is shifted into the left lane.

