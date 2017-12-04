Murder charges possible in death of candidate for governor’s grandson in Wichita

Murder charges could be filed soon in the case of a three-year old in Wichita whose body was found encased in concrete.

KWCH-TV in Wichita is reporting that Wichita Police say Miranda Miller and Stephen Bodine were booked Monday morning on felony murder and child abuse charges. Three-year-old Evan Brewer’s remains were found inside a south Wichita home in September.

His grandfather, Democrat candidate for Governor Carl Brewer said Monday, “I am grateful to the men and women who worked to investigate Evan’s death and those who will prosecute the case. We have hope the trial will bring justice for Evan and begin healing for our family.”

Police say the District Attorney will make a formal charging decision later this week.

Bodine and Miller have been in custody on charges unrelated to Evan Brewer’s death since the discovery on September 2nd.