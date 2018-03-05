Murder under investigation in Dodge City

A murder is under investigation in Dodge City.

According to a Facebook post from the Dodge City Police Department, Ford County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information about a possible homicide inside a Dodge City motel.

Members of the DCPD and Ford County Sheriff’s Office located the motel and discovered the body of a 27 year old female from Howell, KS with a single gunshot wound to the head. An 18 year old Dodge City male has been arrested for the alleged crime of first degree murder and aggravated robbery.

The DCPD will file the charges with the Ford County Attorney’s Office today.

Although an arrest has been made, detectives are still conducting follow up on the case.