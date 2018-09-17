Murray and Bowman Head Big 12 Football Weekly Awards

Five Big 12 student-athletes were honored for their standout week three performances. Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray took home Offensive Player of the Week for a second consecutive week, while Texas’ Gary Johnson was named Defensive Player of the Week. Oklahoma State’s Amen Ogbongbemiga and Oklahoma’s Austin Seibert were selected as Co-Special Teams Players of the Week and Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman was tabbed Newcomer of the Week.

Murray accounted for 425 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in Oklahoma’s 37-27 win at Iowa State to pick up his second honor of the season.

Johnson led the Longhorn defense with six tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a QB hurry in Texas’ 37-14 win over No. 22 USC. The weekly accolade was the second for Johnson.

Oklahoma State’s Ogbongbemiga blocked a second quarter Boise State punt, which set up an eventual go-ahead score in the Cowboys’ 44-21 victory. The special teams weekly accolade is the first for the sophomore. Additionally, OU’s Seibert made all four PATs and drilled a career-high-tying three field goals in the Sooners’ 37-27 win at Iowa State to earn his fifth Special Teams Player of the Week award.

Bowman broke the Big 12 freshman record for passing yards after throwing for 605 yards and five touchdowns in Texas Tech’s 63-49 win over Houston. The weekly distinction is the first for the freshman from Grapevine, Texas.

2018 BIG 12 FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK – WEEK 3 AWARDS

Offensive Player of the Week

Kyler Murray, QB, Jr., Oklahoma

Defensive Player of the Week

Gary Johnson, LB, Sr., Texas

Co-Special Teams Players of the Week

Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB, So., Oklahoma State

Austin Seibert, K/P, Sr., Oklahoma

Newcomer of the Week

Alan Bowman, QB, Fr., Texas Tech