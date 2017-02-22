Mustang Maddy Demonstrating Ways To Bring Out ‘Best’ In All Horses At EquiFest

While horses and all animals of the wild remain controversial issue of naturalists and humane concerns, Mustang Maddy wants to share her love and work with them.

Madison Shambaugh, more familiarly recognized as Mustang Maddy for her work with horses of the wild, will be a featured clinician at the EquiFest of Kansas this weekend, February 24-25-26, at the Kansas Expcoentre in Topeka.

From the time she was in kindergarten back home in Indiana, Shambaugh was on a horse. She rode at home, was in 4-H, took English riding lessons, and especially liked trail riding.

When she was 10-years-old, Shambaugh started barrel racing and got her own horse, a two-year-old with just 30 days of training.

Experiences with that horse were the foundation for her life’s work.

“I wanted to learn and looked for a better way of riding. I wanted to communicate, so my horse wanted to be with me as much as I wanted to be with it,” said Shambaugh, who started training professionally when she was in the 11th-grade.

In 2013, Shambaugh acquired her first wild horse, a five-year-old gelding from the Bureau of Land Management holding facility in Wyoming.

Soon appreciating the athletic potential and value of the mustang, Shambaugh realized her desire to work with these horses.

Shambaugh believes wild horses are every bit as valuable as domestic horses, if not more so because of their ability to adapt in the wild. “With training, they can be used for ranch work, rodeo, even show jumping,” Shambaugh said.

However, Shambaugh is concerned about excess wild horse populations on public lands, and the more than 40,000 mustangs in holding pens across the West.

“You can take one of these horses society has thrown aside and see how amazing it can be when you have the knowledge to communicate with it,” Shambaugh said.

Proof came in Fort Wort, Texas, when Shambaugh and her mustang project won the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition. She’s now Mustang Maddy.

Contestants have 100 days to gentle and train a completely wild horse. They draw for horses, and in the end demonstrate their expertise through handling, executing patterns and a freestyle exhibition.

In 2015 and 2016, Shambaugh won the reserve title in Mustang Makeover competitions, while taking first place in the individual freestyle division.

Mustang Maddy, 23, reflected about her most recent project. “I had my doubts, but the mare named Amira turned out to be amazing,” Maddy said. “It took a little bit of time to win Amira over, but once she chose me, there was nothing Amira wouldn’t do.”

In competition, Maddy won the horsemanship and freestyle events. Showing at liberty bareback without bridle freestyle, Maddy wore a Cinderella-themed gown along with a crown performing to a song about the importance of believing in yourself.

Amira with Maddy’s guidance executed advanced maneuvers, lead changes, spins and sliding stops to receive a standing ovation. Some spectators were said to be in tears.

“America loves the story of an underdog. To all those people who are told they can’t, the mustang tells them they can,” Maddy said. A YouTube video of Maddy’s freestyle “Cinderella” ride has been viewed more than a million times.

Amira brought $6,500 at the auction that follows the competition, and Maddy bought the horse back with her 50 percent discount, from winning the event. The champion is now in Maddy’s traveling mustang show this weekend in Topeka.

“I have a responsibility and obligation to be a role model for others to know and understand the benefits of owning mustangs,” Maddy said.

The Bureau of Land Managements has several facilities where mustangs are available.

A zebra filly named Zena has also been trained by Mustang Maddy.

Zebras are known for their vigorous defense skills and bite savagely. Yet, Maddy bought Zena to “expand my knowledge of equine behavior, challenge myself to grow in my horsemanship and push the limits of what is perceived to be possible.”

In nationwide clinics, Maddy demonstrates gentling of mustangs, starting colts, rehabilitating problem horses, performance foundation training and patterning barrel horses with a no-force method that works with a horse’s natural motivators and learning patterns.

“In handling animals, I work to bring out the best in each one. This means seeing your horse for all that he is and all that he can be,” Maddy said. “I believe there is greatness inside every horse. It is our job to find it, and polish it until the horse shines. In doing so, I think we as humans discover the greatness inside ourselves, too.”

Mustang Maddy is scheduled for EquiFest of Kansas presentations in Topeka at 11:45, 1 o’clock, and 4:30, Friday, Feb. 24; 10’clock, 1:30, and 3 o’clock, Saturday, Feb.25; and 9 o’clock, 12:30, and 3 o’clock, Sunday, Feb. 26.