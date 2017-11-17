Mykhailiuk Leads Kansas in Blowout of South Dakota State 98-64

Entering the day on the wake of a gritty win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, Kansas matched up with a fellow preseason conference favorite at Allen Fieldhouse on Friday. South Dakota State was the preseason pick to win the Summit League, but the Jayhawks dispatched the Jackrabbits as easily as if they were any other midmajor program 98-64.

Kansas got out to a breakneck scoring pace early, taking a 17-4 advantage by the under-16 timeout in the first half, led by a seven-point, 3-of-3 start for senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk by the stoppage.

That start set the tone for the rest of game, especially for Mykhailiuk, who scored 19 points in the first half, and played with an air of confidence he’s only shown off in flashes throughout his college career. He finished with a game-high 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting, a new career high. That mark broke his previous high of 23 from the first round of the 2016 NCAA tournament.

“[Mykhailiuk]’s been on an uptick basically ever since…Fort Hays State, our second exhibition game,” coach Bill Self said after the game. “He was aggressive, he showed tonight what we’ve been kind of waiting for.”

Mykhailiuk was blunt about what worked for him offensively.

“Today, I just made shots,” Mykhailiuk said.

The fast-paced offense for KU was present throughout most of the game, especially in the first half. The Jayhawks dropped 58 points in the opening period, nearly reaching their total from Tuesday’s game versus Kentucky. The transition game was where Kansas showed off its athleticism and speed, picking up 23 fast break points in the win.

Along with Mykahiliuk’s 23 points, three other Jayhawks also reached double figures. Junior guard Lagerald Vick poured in 22 and led the team in rebounding with seven, sophomore guard Malik Newman had 13 points and sophomore forward Udoka Azubuike scored 17 of his own.

Azubuike didn’t hit the 34-minute mark like he did on Tuesday, but sophomore forward Mitch Lightfoot saw much more action due to Azubuike’s foul trouble early, as did senior walk-on forward Clay Young. Freshman forward Billy Preston was held out again in connection with his car accident from last weekend, the same reason he didn’t play against Kentucky.

With Preston out, Young has had to play more than he expected early this season and has been forced into a contributing role, a unique position for a Kansas walk-on.

“Without having Billy we’re pretty short, we don’t have a lot of depth…I’m ready to go into the game if coach calls on me,” Young said. “I definitely didn’t expect to go in four minutes into the first half of an actual game.”

In what could be a good sign going forward, Kansas was able to handle South Dakota State without a large scoring presence from senior guard Devonte’ Graham. He scored just eight points in the win, but did lead the Jayhawks in assists with 11.

South Dakota State was led offensively by forward Mike Daum, who was this year’s Summit League preseason player of the year. He scored 21 for the Jackrabbits while also pulling down 11 rebounds

As impressive as Kansas’ offensive output was, its defense played a stellar game as well. The Jayhawks held the Jackrabbits to just 33 percent shooting from the floor, while also forcing 12 South Dakota State turnovers.

The Jayhawks will be back in action this coming Tuesday when they take on the 0-3 Texas Southern Tigers at Allen Fieldhouse. That game will tip off at 7:00 p.m.