NAFTA already a good deal, says Midwest economist

As President Donald Trump looks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says NAFTA benefits the United States already.

“We sell a heck of a lot to both Canada and to Mexico,” said Goss. “We benefit mightily. Of course, we benefit from importing from Mexico and Canada. You’ve got willing buyers and willing sellers.”

Walking away from the trade deal would hurt the Midwest, as well.

“The idea that somehow we can wall off other nations, it’s just not a good idea,” said Goss. “That’s particularly true for agricultural interests. Kansas and this part of the country, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, we depend heavily on agricultural sales abroad. When you start erecting barriers, usually agriculture’s the first casualty of any trade wars or trade skirmishes.”

Though the tough talk from Trump has been mitigated for the moment, it’s important to note that trade is always about partnerships.

“The idea that somehow we can sell to Mexico and sell to Canada and not have to buy from them, it just doesn’t work that way,” said Goss. “We are running a pretty big trade deficit with Mexico. In terms of Canada, we’re talking about almost even-steven there.”

Goss did not agree with the addition of tariffs to Canadian lumber last week.

“It invites retaliation, that’s my major concern,” said Goss. “Now, we do need of course, fair trade. I wouldn’t call it free trade, but fair trade. That’s where we need to be moving, in that direction. I’d hope that’s where the President’s moving.”

The President still needs to formally ask for a 90-day period of consultation with Congress before any official deals can be made.