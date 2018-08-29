NAFTA Deal alive at the moment as Canada may consider decision by Friday; KU trade expert says date is important

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that it’s possible a new NAFTA deal could be dealt with by Friday. A trade expert says that’s an important date.

“What’s driving the time schedule now is the date of December 1st,” said Raj Bhala, the Brennesein Distinguished Professor at the University of Kansas Law School, and a Senior Advisor at Dentons. “December 1st is when the new President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, takes over from the existing President, Peña. What the U.S. and Mexico want to do is have their legislatures ratify the new NAFTA before the new Mexican administration takes over.”

That ratification takes time in the United States.

“For the President to get Congress to move by December 1st, he has to give Congress 90 days notice,” said Bhala. “Ninety days notice is Friday. Congress under the fast-track rules needs 90 days to look at the deal. There also has to be a U.S.-International Trade Commission study done, which actually takes longer than 90 days, so I don’t know how that’s going to work.”

In addition, the vacancy in the U.S. Senate created by the death of Arizona Senator John McCain could impact any timeline for such a deal depending on how quickly his seat gets filled.

“It’s not clear that Congress will be able to ratify it during an election year,” said Bhala. “It’s also not clear if we’ll be able to do so under fast-track.”

Canada’s willingness to consider a decision by Friday is one more domino falling in the right direction, but we’ll see if the rest happen quickly enough.