Naked man seen walking through yards in south-central Topeka

A Topeka woman was startled early Tuesday morning when an unwelcome – and unclothed – visitor stopped by her house.

Jennifer Murphy-Bradley says she was watching television in her bedroom around 12:30 a.m. when she heard a knock at the front door of her home, located just south of Hummer Sports Park.

“It was almost like a friendly knock,” said Bradley. “But it was real quiet. My dogs didn’t even hear it.”

Bradley looked out of her window and saw the backside of a naked man in her driveway. She says the man was carrying a large tree branch and “prancing” as he walked away from her house.

“He was out there kind of dancing and walking,” said Bradley. “Then he turned left and headed on down the road. He was holding the branch up above his head and waving it around.”

She says the man was white, approximately six-feet tall and weighs around 220 pounds.

Bradley and her roommate walked outside and watched the man as he made his way south toward 10th Street. She says they didn’t see the man approach any other houses on her block and assumes he picked her place because the living room and porch lights were both turned on at the time.

Other people living in the area reported seeing the man walking through yards near Bobo’s Drive In, 2300 SW 10th Ave, according to Facebook posts found on local police scanner pages.

Bradley says she did not report the incident to police.