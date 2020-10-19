Naked Teen Covers Himself in Ranch Dressing; Crashes into Business
A case of substance abuse causing a bizarre reaction came to a peaceful conclusion in Shawnee County over the weekend.
Around 3:30 Saturday morning, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call about a disturbance at a convenience store north of Topeka.
When deputies arrived at the Petro Deli, they discovered a 17-year-old male who was naked, and under the influence of a substance.
He had covered himself in ranch dressing, and had damaged property inside a business.
The teen then ran outside, jumped into a running vehicle, and crashed into a nearby pillar outside the business.
Deputies were able to safely place the male into custody.
He was taken to a local hospital, and later released to his parents.
The criminal aspects of the incident are under investigation.
No one was injured during the incident.