Name, Photo of Lyon County Cutting Suspect Released

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office released a photo on Facebook Monday of 31-year-old Tyler McCarley, who they say in a social media report is wanted for the cutting of 52-year-old Rick Hammond at Hammond’s home in Olpe on March 28th.

McCarley is wanted for aggravated burglary and aggravated battery. McCarley is believed to be from the Hutchinson, KS area and has ties to Madison, KS and Kiowa and Ford Counties as well as in Oklahoma.

McCarley was last seen driving a black 2002 Chevrolet mid-sized, extended cab pick up with Oklahoma tags.

McCarley should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any other information on the location of this suspect, please call your local law enforcement agency or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.