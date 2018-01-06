WIBW News Now!

Name released of suspect in Manhattan standoff

by on January 6, 2018 at 11:19 PM

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Riley County Police Department identified the suspect who is accused of shooting and injuring an officer from the Riley County Police Department who responded to a domestic disturbance report around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5.
 
Mark J. Harrison, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested Friday at approximately 3 p.m. after surrendering to authorities following a barricade incident which occurred in the 3700 Block of Hawthorne Woods Circle in Manhattan. After he allegedly shot the officer, Harrison barricaded himself into his home. He repeatedly fired toward officers, who also returned fire during the barricade. No injuries occurred during the subsequent barricade incident and apprehension of Harrison.
 
Harrison was arrested for attempted capital murder and was booked into the Riley County Jail. This investigation is ongoing. At the conclusion of the investigation the case will be presented to the Riley County Attorney for a decision on final charges.