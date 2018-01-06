Name released of suspect in Manhattan standoff

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Riley County Police Department identified the suspect who is accused of shooting and injuring an officer from the Riley County Police Department who responded to a domestic disturbance report around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5.

Mark J. Harrison, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested Friday at approximately 3 p.m. after surrendering to authorities following a barricade incident which occurred in the 3700 Block of Hawthorne Woods Circle in Manhattan. After he allegedly shot the officer, Harrison barricaded himself into his home. He repeatedly fired toward officers, who also returned fire during the barricade. No injuries occurred during the subsequent barricade incident and apprehension of Harrison.