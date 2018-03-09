WIBW News Now!

Name the Tegu!

by on March 9, 2018 at 11:06 PM

There is a brand new Tegu at the Topeka Zoo! We like this little guy, but he needs a name! We narrowed it down to three options, but we want YOU to cast the final vote!

Voting is up from Saturday March 10-Thursday March 15!

Click HERE to vote!