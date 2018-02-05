NAMI study supports wider use of smoking cessation programs

A report released Monday by NAMI Kansas, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, highlights the substantial return on investment of supporting comprehensive and proactive smoking cessation for KanCare beneficiaries with behavioral health disorders in the Medicaid population.

The report, co-authored by Professor Tami Gurley-Calvez at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, estimates the economic impact of providing smoking cessation treatment through Kansas Medicaid for a population of adults with particularly high smoking rates and expected healthcare expenditures—those with severe mental illness and/or a substance use disorder.

“Right now, Medicaid has a very limited tobacco cessation benefit,” said Rick Cagan with NAMI Kansas. “Counseling is only available to pregnant women. Medication supported pharmacotherapy is limited to one quit attempt per year and that’s just not the way things work.”

Due to the high health care costs that result from smoking-related illness, reducing smoking is projected to help the state economy with a net direct economic benefit of $15 million if all Kansas Medicaid participants with severe mental illness and/or a substance use disorder were able to successfully quit using tobacco. An additional $14 million in indirect economic activity results in a total economic gain of $29 million or $1.57 for every $1.00 spent.

“Individuals with mental illness and substance use disorders are among the heaviest and most persistent smokers,” said Cagan. “While smoking rates are declining, not so with the behavioral health population.”

With funding from the Kansas Health Foundation, a coalition of health care advocates have been working to develop resources, including the Tobacco Guideline for Behavioral Health, to reduce the impact of tobacco-related illnesses among the behavioral health population.

“Senate Bill 316 will be heard this Thursday in the Senate health committee,” said Cagan. “Senate Bill 316 goes beyond the behavioral health population to say that tobacco cessation services will be extended to a comprehensive level for all Medicaid beneficiaries. While the return on investment for the behavioral health population is significant, we believe that the return on investment for the general Medicaid population is even greater.”

NAMI Kansas is the state organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, providing programs of peer support, education and advocacy in 15 communities in Kansas on behalf of individuals living with mental illness and their family members.