WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


44°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 41°
Winds West 6 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy69°
46°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear72°
47°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear81°
52°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear78°
57°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy82°
59°

Nate Karns Dazzles as Royals Top White Sox

by on May 3, 2017 at 11:51 PM (1 hour ago)

Nate Karns pitched six innings of one-hit ball, striking out four in his final frame, and the Kansas City Royals cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Karns (1-2) wound up striking out seven with only one walk in his best performance of the season, one that helped Kansas City assure itself at least a split of the four-game series with the finale Thursday afternoon.

Mike Pelfrey (0-2) kept the White Sox in it until the sixth, when he gave up a single, double and triple in succession. Eric Hosmer followed with a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead, a shot to center that came within about 5 feet of giving the Royals a team natural cycle.

The Royals churned out nine hits on the night and four of them were extra base hits. Only one player in the lineup didn’t get a hit or drive in a run for Kansas City. 

The Royals are now 9-17 on the year and the y go for the series win on Thursday when they face the White Sox in a day game that starts at 1:15 p.m. 

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.