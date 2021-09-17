National Association of State Departments of Agriculture announces Ted McKinney as Chief Executive Officer

The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture is thrilled to announce the selection of Ted McKinney as Chief Executive Officer. He will lead NASDA in amplifying the voice of state departments of agriculture in Washington, D.C., seeking policy solutions for our food system and expanding and deepening NASDA’s partnerships.
“Representing a unified voice from all 50 states and four territories, NASDA is a leader and problem solver on our nation’s most important agricultural issues. I am honored to be chosen for this position, and I am delighted to continue serving our country through advocating for state departments of agriculture,” NASDA Incoming CEO Ted McKinney said. “Moving forward, I’m excited to set new horizons for NASDA and ensure agriculture thrives in our states and territories.”
McKinney most recently served as the U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs. He led the development and implementation of the department’s trade policy, facilitated foreign market access and promoted opportunities for U.S. agriculture through various trade programs and high-level government negotiations. Prior to USDA, McKinney held the position of Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, and during his time as a NASDA member, he served on multiple committees for the NASDA Foundation. He also brings over 30 years of experience to NASDA from agriculture’s private industry, including 19 years of experience from NASDA’s partner Dow AgroSciences (now Corteva Agriscience) and 14 years from NASDA’s partner Elanco Animal Health. Prior to his career in agriculture, McKinney grew up on a family farm in Tipton, Indiana.
NASDA President Ryan Quarles shared his excitement to welcome McKinney’s leadership.
“Mr. McKinney’s exceptional background reflects the spirit of NASDA’s ambition to unite state, federal and industry leaders around the best solutions for farmers, ranchers and the communities they serve. His highly distinguished experience advocating for U.S. agriculture will bring strength to NASDA’s federal partnerships. In addition, his roots that take him back to the farm and his intimate knowledge of state agriculture departments will ensure NASDA continues to deliver outstanding resources to its members,” Quarles said.
NASDA President Ryan Quarles led the CEO Search Committee comprised of NASDA board members from all four regions. The committee unanimously selected McKinney, and all NASDA members, partners and staff were given opportunity to provide input on the search process. McKinney will begin in the new role on Sept. 27, 2021. Kincannon & Reed Ltd. was a consultant to NASDA during the search process.
Source: National Association of State Departments of Agriculture