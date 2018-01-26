WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


58°F
Clear
Feels Like 58°
Winds SSW 18 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy59°
30°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear55°
30°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy48°
18°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear36°
23°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear50°
40°

National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week emphasizes prevention of usage in teens

by on January 26, 2018 at 9:16 AM (3 hours ago)

January 22 through 28 is National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week.

“We’re in our tenth year of doing this,” said Dr. Jack Stein, Director of the Office of Science Policy and Communications with the National Institute on Drug Abuse. “It’s a weeklong health observance that connects teens all over the country with scientists and other experts to literally shatter the myths about drugs and alcohol and addictions.”

Fortunately, at least based on recent survey findings from the University of Michigan, it appears the message is getting through.

“The news is very good right now,” Stein said. “Despite a lot of the problems we’re having in our country with respect to drug abuse, teenagers have actually decreased their use in general for most substances, including alcohol and cigarettes. For some drugs, like marijuana, it’s staying about stable.”

One of the reasons that it is so dangerous for teens to start drug or alcohol use is because their brains aren’t done growing yet.

“The brains of humans evolve until they are in to their mid twenties,” said Stein. “As a result, it only makes logical sense that putting things into one’s body and affecting the brain, particularly while it’s being developed, just does not make sense.”

For more information and facts you can give to teens, go to teens.drugabuse.gov.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.