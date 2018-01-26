National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week emphasizes prevention of usage in teens

January 22 through 28 is National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week.

“We’re in our tenth year of doing this,” said Dr. Jack Stein, Director of the Office of Science Policy and Communications with the National Institute on Drug Abuse. “It’s a weeklong health observance that connects teens all over the country with scientists and other experts to literally shatter the myths about drugs and alcohol and addictions.”

Fortunately, at least based on recent survey findings from the University of Michigan, it appears the message is getting through.

“The news is very good right now,” Stein said. “Despite a lot of the problems we’re having in our country with respect to drug abuse, teenagers have actually decreased their use in general for most substances, including alcohol and cigarettes. For some drugs, like marijuana, it’s staying about stable.”

One of the reasons that it is so dangerous for teens to start drug or alcohol use is because their brains aren’t done growing yet.

“The brains of humans evolve until they are in to their mid twenties,” said Stein. “As a result, it only makes logical sense that putting things into one’s body and affecting the brain, particularly while it’s being developed, just does not make sense.”

For more information and facts you can give to teens, go to teens.drugabuse.gov.