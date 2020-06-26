      Breaking News
National FFA Convention Going Virtual

Jun 26, 2020 @ 1:44pm

This fall’s National FFA Convention will be entirely virtual, as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The National FFA Organization announced the move late Friday morning, following the recommendation of the national staff and action by the board of directors. The virtual convention will still take place October 28th through 31st. While FFA plans to release additional details August 12th, the organization said they are still planning to have delegates meet virtually to handle official business, including the new selection of their officer team. Individual awards and recognition programs are still planned to occur, and FFA encourages its members to continue safely pursuing their goals.

Additional details are available on the National FFA Organization website.

