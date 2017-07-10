National Night Out is Saturday August 5 this year, but WE can’t wait until then to have fun! We want to invite you to the annual National Night Out Kickoff Party: Friday August 4, from 5:30 – 7:30, here are the radio station (1210 SW Exec Drive). We will have food, games, animals, and more fun all evening!

Thank you to our sponsors: Frito Lay & Kona Ice!

*Note: Kona Ice will charge for shaved ice. 20% of all purchases will go to Safe Streets!

What is NNO? Well, one day a year, neighborhoods sign up to host events to connect with their neighbors and ultimately take a stance against crime. These events are coordinated through Safe Streets in partnership with the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.

These celebrations include ice cream socials, pool parties, cookouts, and more! We want neighbors to talk and get to know one another — this plays a huge role in making our community safer. Contact Safe Streets to register your neighborhood today. To learn more about Safe Streets, click HERE.