National poll shows overwhelming support for infrastructure spending

A poll released last week by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says Americans believe infrastructure spending will help the U.S economy.

“What we found, overwhelmingly, both in rural and urban settings, is the fact that people believe infrastructure investment is important,” said AEM President Dennis Slater. “They also believe, right now, that we haven’t been investing and our roads, our bridges, our ports, our riverways are really deteriorating at this time.”

Eighty-nine percent of rural Americans believe infrastructure spending will strengthen the U.S. economy.

“If you’re a farmer in Iowa and you have your crop and you want to get it to market, if the roads can’t support that and the ports and the dams and everything else can’t support that, it’s much more expensive in time to get your product to market,” said Slater. Suddenly, you’re not as competitive as you could be.”

Another part of infrastructure spending is making space for the information superhighway along our physical highways.

“Broadband connectivity is so important, especially in rural communities here,” said Slater. “If we want to stay competitive out there in the economic marketplace and use GPS and everything else that we have to do to stay competitive, you need rural broadband throughout the country. That’s another part of the infrastructure investment that gets overlooked so often.”

The poll also found that a third of Americans (33 percent) believe that investing in broadband and wireless connectivity would most likely benefit their ability to access educational and workforce training resources.

The full poll is available here.

Listen to the full interview below.