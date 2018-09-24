National PTA, Facebook working together to train parents on digital world

Raising kids in a digital world brings a wave of challenges—from online safety and bullying to digital literacy—and many families can use help navigating conversations with their kids around tech. That is why the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and Facebook are partnering to launch their “Digital Families Community Events”.

“We love partnering with companies like Facebook,” said National PTA Health & Safety Committee member Collin Robinson. “We’re always trying to make it easy for parents to have conversations with their kids. Facebook is giving us the funding to go to 200 cities across all 50 states so that we can really dive down into our communities and give the parents the resources and tools they need.”

The 2018 PTA Connected with Facebook Grant will award $1,000 to 200 PTAs for events, as long as they can do it in this school year.

“We are hoping to give parents tools and resources they need to start a conversation, to feel like they understand the digital landscape a little bit more” said Robinson. “It’s ever changing, and that makes parenting really difficult. Learning, as well, from each other at these community events is a great way for them to feel connected.”

If you’d like to know more, it’s easy to do online.

“They can go to PTA.org/digitalfamilies and learn all about the grants that are available to them,” said Robinson. “Also, there are resources that are available to them now that they can start using to have those discussions with their kids.”

To be eligible, applicants must be a PTA in good standing, as determined by the State PTA and commit to hosting an event that engages at least 100 attendees in learning activities centered on digital safety, security and wellness. They must also have at least 15 volunteers to assist with event and then submit evaluation results to National PTA after the event.