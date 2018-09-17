Nationwide report gives Kansas C- on caregiving leave policy

Raising Expectations, a report released Monday by the National Partnership for Women & Families, gives Kansas a grade of “C-” based on its policies that allow working people to meet their personal or family caregiving responsibilities.

“It doesn’t offer any additional protections beyond the unpaid leave that the Family and Medical Leave Act provides to about 60 percent of workers in the United States,” said Vicki Shabo, Vice President for Workplace Policies and Strategies with the National Partnership for Women & Families. “Kansas doesn’t do anything else to make paid or unpaid leave available.”

State workers are treated somewhat differently.

“It does offer some interesting protections for state workers, public employees,” said Shabo. “They have job protected leave that’s more expansive than FMLA in terms of who is covered. In terms of allowing new hires to be covered for unpaid leave under the FMLA and with respect to the sick time that the state provides its workers, people are allowed to use that paid sick time to care for a family member who needs to get to a doctor’s appointment.”

Caregiving is a widespread need in Kansas.

“Seventy-three percent of Kansas households with children have all parents who hold paying jobs,” said Shabo. “Nearly one in four workers in the state is older than age 55. The state’s population is aging. In the next 15 years or so, the population of seniors will grow by about a third. What’s needed are family-friendly policies that offer pay and expanded time off for people to be able to care for themselves and their loved ones.”

Kansas is in the top half of states on the measure, however as 25 states receive a grade of D or F in the report.