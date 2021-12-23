      Weather Alert

Native American KU Students Petition DA

Dec 23, 2021 @ 6:28am
Image: KU.edu

Some Native American students at the University of Kansas want a say in criminal cases involving vandalism and thefts at the “Native Hosts” art exhibit.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that members of the first nations student association have asked the Douglas County district attorney’s office to include them in processing of the criminal cases.

Doctoral student D’Arlyn Bell said the crimes made native American students feel “targeted.”

Two students have been charged with stealing part of the art exhibit titled “native hosts.”

It is installed outside the Spencer Museum of Art.

The theft happened around September 29th, more than three weeks after two unidentified people damaged four of the pieces.

Samuel Mcknight and John Wichlenski, both 22, were formally charged in Douglas County district court last month with theft of property of a value of at least $1,500 but less than $25,000.

That is a low-level felony.

You May Also Like
Update on Junction City Water
Junction City Water: Saturday Update
Junction City Boil Advisory Update
Kansas Livestock Association Among Many That Are Initiating Relief Efforts For Ranchers Impacted By Recent Weather Event
Chiefs Win in Walk Off Fashion Over Chargers
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On