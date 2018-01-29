Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas honors Pat Roberts

U.S. Senator Pat Roberts is touting an honor he has received by a group that promotes Kansas and its history.

The Kansas Republican was honored Friday night with a citation for distinguished statesmanship from the Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas at the group’s annual banquet in Topeka. Roberts said in a statement that he’s appreciated the group and “its celebration of our state since I was a little boy.”

The organization honored Roberts as Kansan of the Year in 1998 and as Distinguished Kansan of the Year in 1999. This year marks the group’s 100th anniversary.

Roberts is the longest serving member of Congress from Kansas and is the only member to ever serve as both chairman of the House and Senate Agriculture Committees.