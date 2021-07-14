      Weather Alert

Natural Gas Plans for February Cold Snap Gaining Approval

Jul 14, 2021 @ 7:54am

Those bills for the natural gas used during the February cold snap are starting to be figured.

The first of the payment plans to be considered by the Kansas Corporation Commission, submitted by American Energies Gas Service, has been approved.

The company, which supplies gas service to approximately 200 customers in Harvey, McPherson, and Marion counties, reported almost 318-thousand dollars in extraordinary costs for the weather event.

For context, that is more than the utility typically collects in total annual revenues from customer billing.

Under the plan, American Energies customers have the option to make monthly payments over a 5-year period, or make a lump sum payment.

Plans by Southern Pioneer, Black Hills Energy, and Evergy are still being evaluated.

Atmos, Empire, and Kansas Gas Service have not yet filed plans.

