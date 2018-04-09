WIBW News Now!

Navy pilot who was shot down in 1943 to be buried in Kansas

by on April 9, 2018 at 2:23 PM (1 hour ago)

A Navy pilot whose plane was shot down during World War II will be buried next week in Kansas after his plane was found on a reef.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Lt. Irvin Edmund Rink was 25 in 1943 when Japanese fighter planes took down his F4F Wildcat plane in the Russell Islands near Guadalcanal.  In 2008, a diver recovered human remains, which eventually were identified as Rink’s.

He’ll be buried next to his parents on April 16 at a cemetery in Maize, which is on the outskirts of Wichita.  He was 10 when his family moved to a farm near Maize.  Rink was born in Dixon County, Nebraska, in the northeast corner of the state.

Irvin learned to fly while earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas.

