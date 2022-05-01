Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson is the final pick for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 NFL draft, coming off the board in the seventh round with the 259th overall selection.
Of the 10 picks the Chiefs made this weekend, seven came on the defensive side of the ball and five were defensive backs. That’s the most defensive backs picked by the Chiefs in a single draft since they took six in 1971 (when they made 17 total selections).
The other safety Kansas City took this year was Cincinnati’s Bryan Cook in the second round.
Johnson started his career at Marshall as a walk-on and spent six seasons with the program, culminating with an All-Conference USA honorable mention in 2021. He recorded 67 tackles and picked off two passes in his final year with the Thundering Herd.
He fits the athletic profile Kansas City followed throughout the draft for its defensive draftees, with a Relative Athletic Score of 9.09 out of 10.00. Every defensive draft pick for the Chiefs scored above a 9.00.
Nazeeh Johnson was drafted with pick 259 of round 7 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.09 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 80 out of 868 FS from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/CCvkv5wDRX #RAS #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/XV0mCTt2bk
— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022
Several draft analysis and profile websites didn’t have pre-draft write-ups on Johnson, but Thor Nystrom of NBC Sports Edge ranked him as the No. 397 prospect in this year’s draft class.
With the 2022 draft now complete, the Chiefs officially made their most picks in a single draft since making 12 selections in 2008.