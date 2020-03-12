NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments and Spring Sports Championships Cancelled
A day that many people never thought would happen has occurred.
The NCAA Tournament, one of the most anticipated sporting events, will not be happening. The NCAA announced that both the Men’s and Women’s tournaments will not be playing.
Not only with the basketball championships not be played, the entirety of spring sports will also not be played.
No Spring sports championships for the Frozen Four, Wrestling, College World Series, College Softball World Series, Tennis, Lax, golf, Beach Volleyball, Outdoor Track/Field.
It is a day that will go down in history.