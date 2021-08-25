NE Kansas Reactions to COVID Resurgence

Debates about mask mandates and vaccine requirements have intensified in Kansas amid the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant.
In Lawrence, a homeless shelter and theater decided to require vaccinations.
A spokeswoman for the Lawrence Community Shelter said most of the shelter’s 40 guests were either fully vaccinated or had received one shot.
Theatre Lawrence became the city’s second major event venue to announce it would require patrons to show proof that they have been vaccinated.
In the Topeka area, board members for the Auburn-Washburn district voted 6-0 to approve a mask mandate, effective immediately, for all students, staff and visitors inside the district’s facilities, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
About 35 people spoke at the meeting, with most asking the board not to require masks.
District data released last Friday showed that 47 of its students and three of its staff had been confirmed as having COVID-19.
Several other districts have added mask requirements in the past week.