Near 80 Today, In the 40s By Friday

Record warmth today and dry conditions will make burning not advisable.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny and warm, with a high at 79. The record was 74 in 1995.
Tonight: Becoming cloudy, with a low at 45.
Tomorrow: Morning showers and not as warm, with a high at 68.
Friday: Much cooler, with a high of only 47.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 78.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 44.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 69.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.