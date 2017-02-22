WIBW News Now!

62°F
Clear
Feels Like 62.0°
Winds NW 0 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear77°
46°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain69°
40°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy42°
24°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear46°
29°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast52°
31°

Near 80 Today, In the 40s By Friday

February 22, 2017

Record warmth today and dry conditions will make burning not advisable.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today:  Sunny and warm, with a high at 79. The record was 74 in 1995.

Tonight:  Becoming cloudy, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow:  Morning showers and not as warm, with a high at 68.

Friday:  Much cooler, with a high of only 47.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 78.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 44.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 69.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.