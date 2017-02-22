Near 80 Today, In the 40s By Friday

Record warmth today and dry conditions will make burning not advisable.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and warm, with a high at 79. The record was 74 in 1995.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: Morning showers and not as warm, with a high at 68.

Friday: Much cooler, with a high of only 47.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 78.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 44.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 69.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.