Nearly half of professionals lose sleep over work, survey says

A survey released by Accountemps last week noted that more than four in 10 professionals (44 percent) often lose sleep over work. Why?

“I think there’s a lot of different answers to that question,” said Melissa Valenzuela with Accountemps. “I think a lot of it goes back to being overworked. Pressing deadlines, project overload, those are all things that can compile on an individual when they’re at work that can cause them to be stressed.”

Reducing stress starts by talking about it.

“It’s having open lines of communication with their superiors at work,” said Valenzuela. “That way, they can really help alleviate some of that workload or identify other efficiencies that will cause them not to think about it as much and stress about it as much.”

It’s still important to communicate, even if your boss is the one stressing you out.

“Having those conversations with them, or at least setting the expectation of what your workload looks like versus pressing deadlines, or if maybe you need some extra help, maybe throw a temporary in there to assist with some of that, still allows that communication with a manager, even if that manager maybe is the problem, or some of it.”

More than 2,800 workers across the country were surveyed for the study.