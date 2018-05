Nearly perfect weather for the weekend

A beautiful weekend is ahead.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 77. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 85.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 56.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 80.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 49.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 81.